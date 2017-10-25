Gujarat to have elections in two phases

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Election Commissioner today announced that election in Gujarat will be held in two phases, on December 9 and December 14. Counting for all 182 seats will be held on December 18, he said. Model code of conduct will come in force with immediate effect.

89 constituencies of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat will go to poll on December 9 while 93 constituencies of north and central Gujarat will have polling on December 14. Gujarat has 4.33 crore voters.

For the first time VVPAT will be used in all 50,000 polling booths. Gujarat is the first big state to have VVPAT. All booths will have videography. Election Commission has set a limit of Rs 28 lakh on election expense of a candidate.

In 2012 BJP had won 115 seats with vote share of 47 per cent and Congress 61 seats with vote share of 38 per cent. GPP had won only 2 seats with poll percentage of 3.6 per cent.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle