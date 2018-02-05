Gujarat to review semester system in colleges

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat government plans to review semester system in colleges and has decided to take views of academicians and parents on the issue.

A high level meeting chaired by State Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma was held here on Sunday to discuss various aspects. Vice chancellors of various state universities attended the meeting. Chudasma asked them to take views of parents and students associations about semester system and submit the report within a fortnight.

The State government has formed a three-member committee to analyse the governance in universities, with emphasis on the examination system. Principal secretary for higher education Anju Sharma said, “A committee has been formed to analyse the overall governance system at universities. There has been a demand to do so but unless it is analysed scientifically, we will not know if the problem is in the semester system or elsewhere.” She added, “Based on this committee’s report, we will decide if the semester system should go or we need to bring in reforms to improve the semester system.”

Every issue would be studied before taking a final call, she said. While removal of semester system would be convenient, doing so would affect the prospects of students as many universities do not give admission to those who have studied under the annual exam pattern.

Removal of semester system has been a long-pending issue. One of the points of discussion was that the varsity gets 72 days on paper to complete the course , while in reality only 52 days are available. As per UGC guidelines, there should be 90 days available,” said a VC .

Student organisations ABVP and NSUI both have been protesting against the semester system and are demanding that it should be scrapped.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle