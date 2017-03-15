Gujarat to start fever helpline 104

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government will start a fever helpline 104 for malaria free Gujarat.

Announcing this here in the State Assembly on Wednesday State Health Minister Shanker Chaudhary said that the government has decided for malaria free Gujarat by 2022. As part of this helpline would be launched.

He said that anyone from any area of the state can contact on this number in case of fever. Following which the state health department will make arrangements to provide healthcare facilities. Steps would be taken to prevent malaria.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle