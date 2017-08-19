Gujarat to take legal opinion on separate merit list of NEET

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Despite Supreme Court’s verdict for no seperate merit list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Gujarati-medium students, the Gujarat government has sought a legal opinion on the parents’ demand for a separate merit list.

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Friday said that the Gujarat government is exploring the feasibility of an ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu government regarding the same. “We have asked for a copy of the ordinance, cleared in Tamil Nadu, the feasibility of which will be studied by the senior officials from both the departments (health and education) in Gujarat’s context,” said Chudasama.

This comes after the Supreme Court quashed petitions by parents for separate merit lists on August 10. The parents of Gujarati-medium students are arguing if Tamil Nadu can pass an ordinance, why not Gujarat.

Meanwhile, the agitation by the parents of Gujarati medium is rising and on Friday, Gandhinagar police detained around 70 people, including parents and Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders outside New Secretariat for trying to enter the complex without permission to meet the authorities over their demands.

Opposition Congress has also joined the agitation and party leaders all over the state submitted a memorandum to district collectors.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the NEET for MBBS and BDS courses on May 7 in eight regional languages apart from English and Hindi as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Over 67,000 students appeared for 3,630 MBBS seats in the state through NEET in all the mediums. Among them, 47,583 appeared in Gujarati medium. Nearly 18,000 have qualified from Gujarat. Different petitions demanding separate merit lists were filed in High Courts across the country after the NEET. The CBSE later filed an affidavit in the SC stating that the difficulty level in English, Hindi and regional language papers were same and that they were set to prevent leakages.

On the basis of this, the SC has quashed the petitions, including those filed by the parents of Gujarati-medium students.

