Gujarat to witness heavy rainfall in next 5 days

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Gujarat during next five days. According to weather office well marked low pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Uttar Pradesh is likely to concentrate into a depression causing heavy rains.

According to forecast heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely in the districts of Gujarat region namely Vadodara, Chotaudaipur, Narmada, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Anand, Kheda, Bharuch, Dahod, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar. Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Botad, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli from Friday to Sunday.

Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch on Monday.

Due to active monsoon condition, Squally weather is likely to prevail near the ports along Gujarat coast. Sea condition will be moderate to rough along and off Gujarat coast during 14th to 17th July 2017. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Sea along & off Gujarat coast during these days. More information and regular updates about rain can be seen on IMD website : www.imd.gov.in and Meteorological Center website : www.imdahm.gov.in

