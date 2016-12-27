Gujarati batsman Samit scores record 359 runs

Gujarat Global News Network, Jaipur

It was a day of pride for Gujarat on Tuesday as its batsman Samit Gohel made history on by scoring 359 runs in the second innings of in the quarter final of Ranji Trophy match against Odisha. It is the the highest unbeaten score by an opening batsman in first-class cricket. Gohel achieved the feat in 723 balls and smashed 45 fours and one six on the way.

He broke the 117 year old record as he opened the innings. This is the highest ever score in 2016-2017 Ranji Trophy so far. Samit now holds the record of the fourth highest score in Ranji trophy along with legendary Vijay Merchant of Mumbai. Merchant was also unbeaten at 359. He scored this innings for erstwhile Bombay against Andhra Pradesh in 1943/1944 Ranji season.

In this 83rd edition of Ranji trophy, Samit surpassed the total of Swapnil Gugale who scored unbeaten 351 for Maharashtra earlier this year. This year total five triple hundreds were scored.

The match was played at SMS stadium here. Gohel is also the first opener to remain unbeaten after crossing the 300-run-mark in 81 years in first class cricket. With his innings, he surpassed the previous highest total of 357 scored by county cricket legend Bobby Abel back in 1899. This is the second time that a Gujarat batsman has scored a triple century with the previous one coming in November 2016 by Priyank Panchal. Samit Gohel is the fifth batsman to score a triple-century this Ranji season.

