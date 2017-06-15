Gujarati girl tops AIIMS entrance exams

Gujarat Global News Network, Surat

Nisha Purohit from Surat has topped entrance exams for MBBS course in AIIMS Delhi. More than 2.83 lakh students appeared for the exams, the results of which were declared today. She wants to pursue career in cardiology or radiology.

Nishita had scored 91.4 percent in class 12th and worked hard for medical entrance exams. She was a basketball player at national level but left it for study. She had moved to Kota for coaching and used to study for 12 hours. No social media for a year also helped her secure top position, she says.

Her father and brother both are IIT alumnus and her brother is working in US. She says that her brother is a great source of inspiration for her.

