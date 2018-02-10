Gujarati to be made compulsory till class 8th

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat government plan to make Gujarati language compulsory upto class 8 starting next academic year. All schools including CBSE and ICSE would have to follow the proposed guideline.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hinted at making Gujarati compulsory while speaking at chintan shibir organized here. He expressed concern at the number of children failing in Gujarati. Rupani also emphasized boosting the quality of education at primary and high school levels in the state. He stated that with proper utilization of resources, allocation of funds and human resources the state government is determined to make government school education at par with that received in private schools and SFI.

State education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, said that an expert committee has been formed to advise the government on strengthening it. The government is considering making Gujarati a compulsory subject in all boards for all classes.”

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle