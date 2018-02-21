GUJCET exam on April 23

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) for 2018 will be conducted on April 23. The test conducted by Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) will conduct these examinations at district headquarters.

Since last year GujCET is being conducted as the state has opted out of all India level Joint Entrance Examination. It will have four papers, Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology each of 40 marks. It will be OMR test.

Dates for online application will be announced soon.

