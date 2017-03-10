GUJCET on May 11

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) will be held on May 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

A release by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said that candidates can apply at the official website www.gseb.org

The entrance examination is being conducted for admission into degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for non medical (group A), group B (medical) and both (group AB) for the academic session 2017-18.The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium.

The GujCET will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum. It will have multiple choice based questions in chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics. Each subject with carry 40 marks and the time duration will be 60 minutes. Earlier the state government had replaced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) GujCET from the academic year 2017 for students in Gujarat through a notification issued last year.

