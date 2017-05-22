GUJCET results tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declared on Tuesday . The result will be uploaded on the GSHSEB’s website gseb.org at 8 am while the distribution of mark sheets at district’s distribution centres will start at 10 am till 4 pm.

Around 2.67 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) on May 10 in three different streams for admission to degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for both medical and non medical streams in the state.

The state entrance examination was conducted after 2012 when the students took the last Out of 1,34,326 registered candidates 1,32,472 appeared for Physics and Chemistry examination which was a combined paper while for pharmacy colleges, 67,963 students appeared in Biology out of 68,983 registered number. Mathematics exam witnessed 66890 students who appeared out of 67,814 registered candidates.

Till 2012, GujCET was conducted but Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was made compulsory as a common entrance test in these courses since 2013 but within four years the government withdrew it and with the GR, the provision of JEE being mandatory was abolished and instead of it, GujCET was re-introduced.

