Hardik all set for second round of agitation

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Patidar leader Hardik Patel who returned to the state on Tuesday after a six month exile got a heroic welcome. Thousands gathered at Ratanpur border and welcomed him. Large number of people gathered for his meeting at Himmatnagar.

“We want reservation and will take it. We are ready for “Dangal” at GMDC ground again”, he said amidst thunderous applause from the crowd. Hardik said that Patidars were not against any community but they wanted their share also.

Hardik said that Patidars will snatch their rights if the government did not fulfill their demands. There are 1.20 crore Patidars and their strength will shake the government. Talking about GMDC rally last year, the young leader said that police excesses on innocent people should be probed. Patidars would not let sacrifice of these people go waste, he said.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress are keeping a close watch on Hardik’s movements. With his re-entry in the state the agitation is likely to gain momentum.

