Hardik issues ultimatum to Congress on Patidar reservation

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has asked Congress to make its stand on Patidar reservation clear by November 3. Hardik has also threatened that the community would boycott Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi like BJP president Amit Shah’s meeting.

In a tweet today Harik said “3/11/2017 tak Congress Patidar ko Samvedhanik aarakshan kaise dengi, us mudde par apna stand clear kar de nahi to Amit Shah jaisa mamla Surat mein hoga (Congress should make its stand clear by November 3 on how it will provide reservation to the Patidar community under the Constitution, otherwise the Amit Shah episode will be repeated in Surat).”

Congress was quick to react to Hardik’s tweet. State President Bharatsinh Solanki said that the party would give 20 percent reservation to economically backward Patidars. “ If voted to power our government will bring the bill in Assembly”, he added.

Patidar Anamat andolan Samiti has made it clear that Patidars would take a call on whether to support the Congress only after the party made its stand clear. Dinesh Bambhaniya, a PAAS convener said that Hardik or anyone else from the PAAS had no plans to meet Rahul Gandhi until the Congress convinced the Patidar leaders as regards how would it ensure reservation for the community. “First, the Congress will have to make its stand clear regarding reservation and only after that shall we talk to Rahul Gandhi…He is visiting Surat on November 3 and we can oppose him like we did to Amit Shah,” Bambhaniya said.

Hardik had recently met Congress’ Gujarat affairs in-charge Ashok Gehlot and presented a list of demands to him, including reservation and a maximum number of poll tickets for the Patidar community members.

The Congress has so far maintained that it will offer a 20% reservation to the economically backward classes (EBC), without disturbing the 49% reservation given to the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST) and other backward classes (OBC).

