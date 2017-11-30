Hardik Patel under EC scanner

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel who has extended support to Congress in Gujarat Assembly elections is under Election Commission scanner. His speeches are being monitored and his public meetings video-graphed, Chief Electoral Officer B B Swain said.

Public meetings of the convener of Patidar Andolan Anamat Samiti (PAAS) are drawing crowds of thousands. He had two massive meetings on Wednesday, one in Morbi when PM Narendra Modi was addressing his meeting and another in the evening in Rajkot in the constituency of Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Hardik is with one point agenda, defeat BJP in Gujarat. He is tearing JP campaign into bits. While he is focusing on defeat of BJP, he is cleverly avoiding direct mention of any Congress candidate which is keeping him out of clutches of EC. His both meetings of Wednesday attracted huge crowds that responded him with yells and cheers.

Swain said that if his speeches violated election code of conduct EC would take action against him. He said that if Hardik makes a statement favouring any candidate, expenditure of that public meeting will go into the account of that candidate. Regarding rallies without permission he said the EC would ask appropriate authorities to take action against him.

Senior IPS Mohan Jha said that any person holding a meeting without permission would face legal action. He pointed out that action has been initiated against Hardik Patel for hold rally at Mansa without permission.

Hardik is using all technological means to communicate his speeches. On Wednesday he had series of tweets about his Morbi meeting. “This crowd of thousands at a public meeting to discuss reservation and farmers’ issues in Morbi district is encouraging,” he tweeted. “I received a lot of support and cooperation from people at the chowk pe charcha programmes held at different villages of Morbi. It seems that people want change. Hardik is no longer alone now. Everyone is with him,” he tweeted.

