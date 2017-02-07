Hardik to be Sena’s CM candidate in Gujarat??

Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

More trouble seems to be in offing for the BJP in the state with Shiv Sena joining hands with Patidar leader Hardik Patel. The new found romance between the two seems to be enough to send jitters to the BJP as Shiv Sena sees Patel as CM candidate.

Patel who went to Mumbai to meet Uddhav Thackeray said that he felt good meeting nice people. He and Thackeray addressed joint news conference where Thackeray said “Why can’t he (Patel) be Shiv Sena’s face for the polls? But nothing has been decided or discussed yet. This was just our first meeting and everything cannot be discussed in one meeting,”

Hardik endorsed Shiv Sena’s work in Mumbai and called himself a fan of the late Bal Thackeray. “A tiger is a tiger whether in a cage or on the loose. He has the same qualities and capabilities. The Shiv Sena is capable of contesting in Mumbai on its own strength,” he added.

Hardik who spearheaded the powerful Patel reservation agitation in the state has already said that he would finish BJP in Gujarat. Though Patel denied he would campaign for the Sena, the Patidar agitation leader said he would support the party whenever required.

