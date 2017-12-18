Hardik to continue agitation against EVM

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has again accused that BJP victory’s is due to EVM tampering. “if ATMs can be hacked then why not EVMs?”, he asked.

To prove his point he claimed that seats where recounting was done the margin increased from 600 to 6000 votes. He said that he would continue his protest against EVMs and appealed to all political parties to demand for ballot paper in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Hardik said that he would resume his quota agitation from today evening. “I will go to villages and meet people”. About Congress defeat in Patidar dominated Surat areas, the PAAS leader said that he was also surprised with the result. Varracha has more than 1.10 lakh Patidars. We will assess the result, he said.

Attacking BJP president Amit Shah, he said that this victory is not chankaya neeti, it is just money power which helped BJP win. He said that he will not congratulate BJP for its victory because it is manipulated.

