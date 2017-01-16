Hardik to return to Gujarat tomorrow

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Patidar leader Hardik Patel who spearheaded the Pattidar reservation movement will return to the state on Tuesday after a six month exile. The members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) have made all arrangements to give a heroic welcome to their leader.

Hardik who faces sedition charges was released on bail by Gujarat High Court on the condition that he will have to stay outside for six months. He stayed at Udaipur for six months and is now returning to the state. He will address a rally in Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district. More than 1 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting.

Hardik’s close aide Dinesh Bambhaniya said he will receive a grand welcome on entering Gujarat from Ratanpur border. PAAS has described it as “the start of the second round of the Patel quota agitation”.

“This rally in Himmatnagar is GMDC part two. Hardik will take up the reservation issue. He will also demand justice for those killed in police firing during the violence after GMDC rally. This rally will reignite the quota agitation in Gujarat,” Bambhaniya said.

At around 2 PM, Hardik will reach Gandhinagar to seek blessings of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel. In the evening, he will leave for Pune to take part in “Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad”.

As the state goes to poll later this year Hardik’s return will play an important role. All political parties are keeping a close tab on Hardik’s movements. The administration has also geared up for the meeting.

For news in Hindi see our daily Chaupal Chronicle