Hare Krishna Mandir to organize camp for students

Like previous years Hare Krishna Mandir , Bhadaj has organized a camp for students to develop their talents. The day camp is open for all students of class one to class 12. Every year 400 to 500 students participate in the camp held in summer vacation.

This year Cultural Education for Students (CES) wing of Hare Krishna Mandir, Bhadaj will be conducting a Culture Camp for the students of Class I to Class XII from May 08, 2017 to May 22, 2017, said Jaganmohan KrisnaDasa, President – Hare Krishna Mandir, Bhadaj.

Explaining concept of the camp he said, in this age of cutting edge competition mere high IQ and excellent academic performance cannot ensure successful careers. Life skills and harmonious personality have become the defining parameters for long term success in life-professional or personal. Artistic and literary pursuits not only give vent to the innovative and creative faculties of the mind but also play a significant role in harnessing emotional quotient or EQ.

“CES is committed to the objective of developing the overall quality of a child’s personality by instilling a set of emotional, social, intellectual and spiritual values .Once a child attends the camp and acquires a reasonable level of proficiency and skill in any discipline, he/she can gauge his/her own competency level by competing with peers from various schools in inter-institutional Hare Krishna Mandir – Bhadaj competitions.

Culture Camp is one among our multiple initiatives providing systematic, intensive and performance-oriented training in various art forms whilst equipping children with essential life skills,he further pointed out.

Culture Camp provides a lively and much awaited break for the children while they get trained for a stage performance on the Talents Day held at the end of the 15-day camp. Students will also learn the principles of Bhagavad-gita, Japa-meditation and Bhajans. Photo and Video session will be held to capture the memorable moments of the Talents Day. The camp also includes a one-day cultural education tour.

The wide ranges of modules in the camp includes Painting, Calligraphy, Pencil Shading, Vocal Music, KathakDance& Drama, Indian Values Education, Short plays, Clay modeling, Arts and Crafts, Gita course, Public Speaking, Yoga, Sports etc. A quiz competition to assess the students’ comprehension of the modules imparted to them will be conducted towards the conclusion of the camp. Students’ efforts will be recognized by awarding course certificate to every student and certificates and trophies to the toppers.

