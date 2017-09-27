HC advocates go on strike in support of Justice Jayant Patel

Gujarat Global News Network

Advocates of Gujarat High Court today stayed away from the court in protest against injustice to Justice Jayant Patel who resigned from Karnatak High Court when he was transferred to Allahabad High Court. The call for the strike was given by the Gujarat High Court Advocate Association.

Though Justice Patel has resigned, GHAA is planning to move the Supreme Court against the transfer of the Justice Patel overlooking the seniority of Justice Patel for elevation as Chief Justice or acting Chief Justice. In its urgent meeting GHAA condemned Supreme Court Collegiums’ decision.

Justice Patel was an advocate in Gujarat High Court and later as judge he had heard Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case and ordered CBI inquiry into the murder that took place in 2004. He was a member of the division bench. SIT had concluded that it was a fake encounter and it caused great embarrassment to the then Modi government in Gujarat.

Justice Patel was appointed to Karnataka High Court on February 13, 2016 after serving as acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court from August 2015 to February 2016. He was due to retire after ten months and he says that he was not interested in changing the place in the fag end of his career.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle