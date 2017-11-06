HC issues notice to ECI and others for defective VVPAT machines

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Gujarat High Court today issued notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat and the central government on a petition filed by Congress seeking immediate measures to replace the defective Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines.

The division bench of Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Alpesh Kogje fixed November 13 as the next date of hearing on the petition filed by GPCC spokesperson Himanshu Patel on behalf of the party.

The petitioner demanded setting up an expert committee to make the machines tamper-proof or else conduct elections using old ballot paper system.

‘It has also been prayed that the defective machines should immediately be taken in to custody of the respective district judges for further examination. Many advanced counties like France and Germany have re-adopted ballot paper system. There was no procedural difference in the two systems EVM and ballot except for the counting. For the fairness of election ballot system was more reliable,’ he said.

The court has issued notices to the ECI, CEO and ministry of Law and Justice.

Election Commission officials have found 3,550 VVPAT devices defective during the First Level Checks (FLC). In many cases if the button of Congress symbol was pushed the vote was transferred to the BJP. We want the court to take steps to ensure free and fair elections by clearing doubts about the EVM’s and VVPAT.

A total of over 70 thousand VVPAT linked EVM’s will be used for the Gujarat assembly polls. The elections are to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14 and the counting will take place on December 18. Of the total 182 seats 89 will go to poll in the first phase.

