Heavy rainfall likely in Gujarat in next 5 days

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for next five days for the state. The situation is likely to cover the entire state and fishermen have been asked not to venture into seas.

According to met office there is centre of low pressure area over Kutch and neighbourhood, Idar and northern parts of west Madhya Pradesh. Widespread rains are likely in the entire state.

On Thursday also Ahmedabad witnessed heavy rains throwing normal life out of gear. Water logging and traffic jams left commuters stranded for hours. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation closed Mithakhali, PArimal, Shahibaug and ITI underbridges for traffic.

