Heavy rains lash parts of Gujarat, 5 dead

Heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat since Friday evening and Chotila town in Surendranagar district witnessed cloud burst and received 18 inches of rains in 12 hours. Rajkot too received 22 inches in 22 hours flooding the city. Five deaths have been reported so far from these areas.

The met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rains during next 24 hours and the state government has put the administration on alert. The met office has issued heavy rainfall warning for Kutch district during next 24 hours.

Hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places from these areas. Ahmedabad- Surendranagar highway has been closed for traffic as there is water on roads.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high level review meeting in the morning and asked the administration to be on alert. All the gates of Macchu dam in Morbi and Aji dam in Rajkot were opened and NRDF teams are on standby in these places to meet any emergency situation.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Brigades and Police have shifted over 1,500 people marooned in rising river waters from Tankara, Machchu, Morbi, Jodiya, Ratidevdi (Wankaner) to safer places. Two persons in a car caught in the swirling waters near Wankaner were also saved.

NDRF companies stationed at Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Palanpur, Surat and Valsad have been rushed to the affected regions, while eleven companies have been kept standby. Air force also joined the resuce operations and saved 12 people who were trapped in a village in Dhangdhara district in Surendranagar.

According to the Principal Revenue Secretary Pankaj Kumar, the situation is monitored by the State Emergency Operation Centre. Maximum rainfall was received at Chotila 450mm (17.7 inches), Tankara 340mm (13.4 inches) and 11 other taluka towns about 125mm rain during the last 24 hours.

As against the state’s total average rainfall of 810mm, the state has so far received 210mm, which is 33.40% of normal. It is better than last year’s 163mm during the corresponding period.

Power outage was reported from 124 villages in seven districts. Efforts are no to restore the supply as soon as possible. As many as 13 dams are overflowing. People living downstream have been alerted. Vehicular traffic was affected in 32 road sections on National, State and District Highways. It was diverted temporarily and is being restored.

There is Control Room working round-the-clock in every district the No. is 1077.

