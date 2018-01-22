Helpline no. launched for parents for fee hike

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Irked by private schools not complying to fee regulation provisions announced by the Gujarat government, parents associations have come under one umbrella and formed ‘Vali Swaraj manch’. The manch has launched a toll free helpline for parents about issues relating to fee hike.

The Gujarat government last year had passed school fees regulatory bill which prevents private schools to charge high fees and do profiteering. The Act prescribes an upper limit on annual fees of Rs15,000, Rs25,000 and Rs27,000 on primary, middle and high school education respectively.

Schools who want to hike fees will have to take nod from state government before increasing any fees. According to the Act, the state would be divided into four zones—Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara—and each zone will have a fees regulatory committee (FRC). Each committee is to be coordinated by district education officers. On a case by case basis, the schools that seek to hike their fees do so by approaching the FRC before which it will have to justify the increase. The FRC has been given powers to verify the justifications offered by private schools for the fees being charged by them.

In case of violations of the Act, schools will face punitive steps, which can even lead to de-recognition.

The helpline no is 07820002031. Parents can contact on this number of any issue related to school fees.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle