Higher property tax for new west zone

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

There is a bad news for citizens residing in posh new western areas of the city. They will have to pay higher property tax as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has withdrawn tax rebate which it had extended in 2014-15. This will fetch an additional income of Rs. 150 crore to AMC.

In the budget estimates for 2017-18 Municipal Commissioner has announced tax on existing jantri rates. This implies that tax would rise by more than 50 percent as these areas have highest jantri rates in the city. The state government had announced new jantri rates in 2014-15 and there were protests as property tax is calculated on the basis of jantri rates.

The AMC had announced 50 percent rebate in the property tax for one year but it was extended till now as there were Assembly elections and then Lok Sabha elections. Now with another round of Assembly elections over the AMC has withdrawn the rebate.

Opposition leader in AMC Dinesh Sharma protested the hike and said that the AMC has failed to provide basic services like water and drainage to the citizens of new west zone and it cannot charge high rates.

