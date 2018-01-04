Hit and run in city : one killed

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a hit and run incident a speeding car hit a motorcycle and one person was killed. Another one was injured. The car was on wrong side and collided with a divider. The collision was so strong that the car was drifted 20 feet away but not before hitting few bill boards and then the motorcycle.

The incident took place at 9 am when there was traffic rush. The driver escaped from the site and police has launched a search for him. The car has Daman number plate. Police found cigarattes from the car which is used for puffing drugs like cocaine and heroin.

As per the details two friends Dhruv and Harshil were going on bike to their work place. They worked at one place only. As the car hit their bike the two were thrown on the ground and sustained serious injuries. Bystanders took both to the hospital where Harshil succumbed to his injuries.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle