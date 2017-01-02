Hotels-restaurants cannot force Service Charge

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The government today made it clear that hotels and restaurants cannot force a customer pay service charge. Hotels and restaurants have service charge ranging from 5 percent to 20 percent in lieu of tips.

A number of complaints have been received from consumers in this regard, an official release of Department of Consumer Affairs said. The Consumer Protection Act, 1986 provides that a trade practice which, for the purpose of promoting the sale, use or the supply of any goods or for the provision of any service, adopts any unfair method or deceptive practice, is to be treated as an unfair trade practice, it said.

A consumer can make a complaint to the appropriate consumer forum established under the Act against such unfair trade practices. In this context, the department of Consumer Affairs, Central that the service charge was completely discretionary and should a customer be dissatisfied with the dining experience he/she can have it waived off. Therefore, it is deemed to be accepted voluntarily.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has asked the State Governments to sensitize the companies, hotels and restaurants in the states regarding aforementioned provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 and also to advise the Hotels/Restaurants to disseminate information through display at the appropriate place in the hotels/restaurants that the ‘service charges” are discretionary/ voluntary and a consumer dissatisfied with the services can have it waived off.

