I am happy in Congress : Shankersinh

Amidst rumours of joining BJP senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela today reiterated that he had no problems in Congress and he was not joining BJP.

“Who told you that I am having any problem with Congress? Who told you that I am leaving the party and joining BJP? These are all rumours spread by BJP ahead of polls.

“Neither I have contacted any BJP leader nor have any of them contacted me till date,” he said. Vaghela who returned from a foreign trip today met state incharge Ashok Gehlot and asserted that he was in the party. Gehlot went to his residence Vasant Vaghdo and met him there. The two leaders were together for more than an hour.

Vaghela accused the BJP of spreading such rumours ahead of the state Assembly polls to be held later this year. He said “I never had any problem with Solanki. We are all part of a team. I do not have any difference of opinion with Solanki”.

Asked about the speculation triggered by the recent Delhi visit of his son and MLA Mahendrasinh Vaghela, he said he had gone there just to meet senior party leader Ahmed Patel regarding some work about their educational institute.

“Though BJP leaders are trying to lure Mahendrasinh to join the party, he will not quit Congress,” Vaghela claimed.

Gehlot also refuted the impression that Vaghela is not happy with the party.

“It seems that there was some confusion among the media and the people about Vaghela. But I want to tell you that he was never unhappy with the party. He is a senior and good- hearted person and the entire party stands by him. I hope that everything will be alright in the coming days,” Gehlot said.

