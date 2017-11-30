I don’t need any certificate for my religion: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After a political row over his religion Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has said that he did not need certificate from anyone for his religion. Addressing party workers on Thursday in Gandhi said that his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his family are Shivbhakts.

Rahul’s visit to Somnath yesterday had kicked off a controversy with BJP claiming that he had registered himself as non Hindu. But when Congress put on record Rahul’s remark in the visitor book temple authorities claimed that entry was not done by Rahul.

State Congress President Bharatsinh Solanki said that Rahul had written ‘inspiring place’ in the book. Since temple trust is managed by BJP President Amit Shah such things are ound to happen, he alleged.

Reacting to Modi’s statement that Jawaharlal Nehru was against Sardar Patel over Somnath mandir issue and other issues, Rahul said that both the leaders were great friends. They had political differences but not ideological differences. He said that Modi was deliberately misguiding people in the name of Sardar.

Infact Sardar was quite critical of RSS, he said and claimed that he had several letters of Sardar to prove this.

