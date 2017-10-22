I have brought development to Gujarat: Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that development will thrive in Gujarat only if Delhi has a leadership favourable to Gujarat and Gujarat has a leadership favourable to Delhi. He said that development is what concerns the people and what solves the people’s problems.

On his third visit to the state in a span of 15 days Modi, who dedicated projects worth several crores, said Union Government will extend full support to State Governments which would embrace development, there being not a paisa for anti-development. Myopic and limited vision can never develop. The Centre is trying to change the mindset for development and need is to complete the works on time.

Speaking at the inauguration of RO-RO ferry service project he attacked the UPA II government and said: “I had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2012, but for doing work in the ocean, you had to remain dependent on the central government then. There were such people in the central government that they had put a ban on development from Vapi to Mandvi in Kutch along coastal Gujarat.” “Be it the Narmada dam or the Ro-Ro ferry, the BJP has fulfilled every promise it made in the state”.

He said that this service is like a model for the nation. There is about 5% to 6% water transformation in the country whereas in other countries it’s more than 30%. Roads and railways cost more in the economy than in other countries. Water transfers of 7,500 km of coastal and 1450 km of internal rivers are available. The previous government neglected these, due to which the nation has bared huge economic loss. Ports will open the gates of economic development.

He called upon the people to participate in ‘Run for Unity’ across the country to commemorate Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. He said the next agenda is to take electricity to the remaining 4-crore villages in the country by Mahatma Gandhi’s sesquicentennial birth anniversary in 2019, having already connected 16,000 out of 18,000 villages without electricity, and to provide house to all and to march towards gas-based economy by India’s platinum jubilee of Independence in 2022.

In Vadodara Prime Minister laid the foundation stones and e-launched several projects totalling Rs.3,600-crore for the facelift of Vadodara’s Smart City and Mahakali Shaktipeeth at Pavagadh.

