I sold tea not nation : Modi

Starting his high voltage election campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed four meetings in the state and attacked Congress saying that the election in his home state is a contest between trust on development and dynastic politics.

He termed Congress as anti-poor and said that Congress dislikes him as he was poor. “The Congress leaders have contempt towards him as a person from poor family has become PM. Yes I sold tea but not nation”, PM said in his rhetoric style. He appealed to the party to not mock the poor and insult the “son of Gujarat” who does not have a single blot on his political career.

“This son of Gujarat has no stains in his public life. You dare to come to Gujarat and say things against the son of Gujarat? Will any Gujarati forgive people who make charges against the son of Gujarat? No Gujarati will endure this insult,” he declared. Congress party “cannot think beyond one family” and has consistently sidelined Gujarat and its leaders, keeping them out of the national politics.

I am grateful for all the kichad (muck) being thrown at me, after all, a lotus blooms only in kichad. So, I don’t mind if more is thrown at me,” PM Narendra Modi said at Bhuj rally today. “Gujarat is my atma (soul), Bharat is my parmatma (god). This land of Gujarat has cared for me, Gujarat has given me strength,” he said.

Modi started his campaign from Bhuj. First he went to Ashapura temple and offered prayers. Striking an emotional chord he said that “When earthquake struck Kutch region in 2001, Atal Bihari Vajpayee sent me to the region to work among its people and that taught me a lot.” “The development work in Kutch after the 2001 quake is for all to see. Who imagined that Kutch can do so well in agriculture? People from the nation are coming here to enjoy the Rann Utsav.” Congress did not allow Narmada water to come to Kutch region. What if the Narmada waters had come to Kutch 30 years earlier? It would have made such a big difference, he said.

“On one side there is Vikas (development) and Vishwas (trust) while on the other side there is Vanshwad (dynasty). Gujarat will never forgive the Congress Party and this has been the case for long. Congress has never liked Gujarat, has always preferred to see it lag behind,” he added.

He addressed rallies at Bhuj, Jasdan, Amreli and Surat. He will come again on Wednesday and will campaign in Morbi, Prachi near Somnath, Palitana and Navsari.

