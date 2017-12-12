I want to change the nature of politics: Rahul

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress president elect Rahul Gandhi today said that he wanted to strengthen the organization. When asked about his agenda as Congress president, he said that he wanted to change the nature of political discourse which has become ugly and nasty. “Pyar ki rajneeti honi chaiye”, he said. (politics should be of love).

Talking about the recent controversy over senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Iyer’s ‘neech’ remark directed at the Prime Minister, the Congress scion reiterated that he won’t tolerate such things. “I will not tolerate such things, Modi ji is after all the Prime Minister of India, though what all Modi ji said about Dr.Manmohan Singh is also not acceptable.”

