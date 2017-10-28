I would have quit if forced to implement demonetization : Chidambaram

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

Lambasting Prime Minister NArendra Modi on demonetization senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that he would have quit as finance minister if forced to implement it.

Chidambaram was here to deliver a lecture on “The state of economy”. “If my prime minister had asked me to do demonetisation, I would have advised him ‘please don’t’, and if he had insisted, then I would have resigned,” he said.

He also took a dig at Modi over hasty implementation of GST. It should have been implemented with due care and it should not have multiple slabs. He said that there should be a cap of 18 percent on GST. He termed demonetization and GST as two major mistakes of Modi government.

Chidambaram was also of the view that bullet train at an exorbitant cost should not be the priority of the government. Instead the focus, he said, should have been on improving safety, cleanliness, better compartments and stations, better signalling systems and improving suburban transport.

“Hardly 600 people will use bullet train (on one way journey) when it is completed, and government has borrowed huge amount of money from Japan for this. Instead the government should utilise the money for health and education, which the people want,” he said, adding bullet train can become a priority 10-15 years later not now.

