IB: Shoe attack exposes security threat in Gujarat Assembly

27-year old Gopal Italia who was arrested for throwing shoes on Gujarat Minister of State (Home) Pradipsinh Jadeja on Thursday has been remanded to police custody for two days. The incident took place when Jadeja was all set to brief media at the entrance of the Gujarat Assembly premises.

The incident which shook BJP leaders has also exposed the vulnerability of politicians to such incidents in the high security zone –Assembly premises. IB has taken this opportunity to draw the attention of the government to growing threat perception in the Assembly premises.In its report after the incident, Intelligence Bureau has warned the government that easy access to Assembly premises was causing security threat.

Besides, IB has pointed out that daily several bus load visitors are brought to show Assembly in action. This according to police is done without any kind of verification. For last couple of years daily BJP MLAs and minister bring hundreds of their supporters to Assembly. Police has control over these visitors.

“The [state] government is egotistical and corrupt, and exploits the unemployed youth of Gujarat. Prohibition exists only in name,” Gopal shouted. He was immediately detained by the police and whisked away. The shoe-thrower had earlier made an audio clip of his conversation with deputy chief minister Nitin Patel about the plight of fixed-pay workers.

Government has ordered a probe into the incident by Local Crime Branch, Gandhinagar.

