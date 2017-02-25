ICAI Ahmedabad has new team with new ideas

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The new team of Ahmedabad branch of WIRC of ICAI with Chintan Patel as its chairman today started its inning with number of new programmes and initiatives. In this team Ganesh Nadar is Secretary, Fenil Shah Treasurer and Harit Dhariwal Vice Chairman.

Chairman of Ahmedabad branch Chintan Patel unveiled the theme “ICE – Innovate, Change, Excel” for the year 2017-18. Chintan Patel said that during the year the branch will have one mega programme of national level besides programmes for CA students every Sunday.

He announced some programmes to be held in coming days. First is Women Day programme, a four day event starting from March 9. It has quiz competition, cooking competition and cyclothone all for its women members. Of 8500 plus members Ahmedabad branch 1800 are women.

There will be a two day programme to train CAs for bank branch audit. In reply to a question Chintan Patel said that the branch trained CA in replying to the IT notices to people after notebandi. He said that because of this Income Tax could get timely reply in huge number of cases.

He said that to prepare CAs for changes in business world, one programme will be held focusing on GST norms and another will be about changes in International Accounting Standards. There will be thrust on organising programmes in capacity building, value addition to the members & students, more interaction with various regulatory Authorities and playing its part in nation building.

Ahmedabad Branch, established in 1962 is the second largest branch of ICAI in India . It got best branch award last year.

