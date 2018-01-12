Commerce talent search test on Jan.21

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

To popularize commerce education among students the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is conducting a nationwide Commerce Talent Search Test- ICAI Commerce Wizard -2017.

The aim is to popularize Commerce Education among the students studying in Class X, XI, XII & B.Com./BBA /BMS/Allied Subjects and to test their concept clearance, CA Chintan Patel, Chairman of Ahmedabad branch of WIRC said.

The test would be held for the first time in the country and a minimal fee of Rs.100 would be charged for the test. The Commerce Wizard will be conducted at two levels for Class X/XI/XII & B.Com./BBA /BMS/Allied Subjects separately, CA. Dhiraj Kumar Khandelwal, Convener, Career Counselling said.

The first level of the test will be organized through on-line arrangement. The candidates can appear the aforesaid online test . The test will be conducted on 21st January.

The level 2 test will be conducted by Online in the designated Centre as decided by the Test Management Committee through online for shortlisted candidates of level 1. The test will be conducted on 28th January.

There is negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer. No Negative marking for un-attempted answers in. Both tests will be conducted in English language only.

Candidates must fill the registration forms through the website icw.icai.org .

