ICAI holds mega conference on GST

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad branch of WIRC of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today held one day Mega Conference on GST at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium where more than 1,100 Chartered Accountants participated in the event.

Giving details of the Conference ,CA Chintan Patel, Chairman of Ahmedabad branch of WIRC of ICAI said “As we are getting closer to GST Transition date, it’s imperative to understand intricacies and transitional challenges. Today we have organised the Conference on the theme – ‘GST : The beginning of New India’ to address the transitional issues. The faculties across the country share their expert views on the subject.”

He said “The topics covered in the Conference included Impact Assessment on GST transition, Role of GSTN and GSPs, Time and Place of Supply of Goods and Services, Input Tax Credit and Compliance provisions etc.”

He said “Recently the ICAI branch opened ICAI GST Sahayata Desk to facilitate small businessmen and public at large on GST Transition.The Desk is operational for 3 hours every day (from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) to resolve issues and doubts on GST with special focus on small traders, shopkeepers, small businessmen and small manufacturers etc. without any charges”.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)