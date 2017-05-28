ICAI opens GST sahayata desk in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today opened ICAI GST Sahayata Desk at Ahmedabad Branch of WIRC of ICA to facilitate small businessmen and public at large on GST Transition. This is part of an all India programme to open sahayata desks through regional councils and branches to help small businessmen and small manufacturers.

Speaking about ICAI GST Sahayata Desk, ICAI Ahmedabad branch Chairman CA Chintan Patel said that the GST Sahayata Desks will work for 3 hours every day (from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) to resolve issues and doubts on GST with special focus on small traders, shopkeepers, small businessmen and small manufacturers etc. without any charges.

He further said “The main objectives of setting up these Desks are to facilitate traders, small businessmen and public at large by creating basic awareness on GST (An Overview of GST), Informing about benefits of GST in Tax and business environment,Guiding in Migration,Helping in filing GST Returns, Providing answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), Resolving queries of a small Businessmen and traders,to spread the message that ICAI and members are assisting in implementation of GST etc”.

