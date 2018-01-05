ICG C-161 commissioned at Porbander

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Indian Coast Guard Ship C-161 was commissioned today at Porbandar. The induction is a part of ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen coastal security. It will strengthen the security umbrella of west coast and also help augment patrolling to prevent illicit activities such as infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing.

ICGS C-161 shall be based at Vadinar under the administrative and operational control of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North West). Air Marshal RK Dhir PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command commissioned the Interceptor Boat.

The Interceptor Boat C-161 is 27.64 mtrs in length, with a displacement of 107 tons and can achieve max speed of 35 knots. The IB is capable of undertaking multifarious tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea. The IB is capable of operating in shallow water as well as deep seas. The boat is provided with advanced navigational and communication equipment for safe navigation. The quick reaction ability coupled with modern equipment and systems provides her the capability to respond to any developing maritime situation. The boat is commanded by Dy Commandant Gaurav Verma and will be based at Vadinar.

