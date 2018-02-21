ICG rescues fishing boat and its crew

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a swift Search and Rescue, Indian Coast Guard Ship Arinjay saved IFB (Indian Fishing Boat) Anmol in the dark hours today. The distressed fishing trawler reportedly experienced flooding in engine room at 2200 hours on 20 Feb 2018. Futile efforts by the boat crew to stop flooding eventually resulted in raising an SOS alarm on VHF Radio seeking help from the Indian Coast Guard. ICGS Arinjay operating in the area responded to the distress call and proceeded towards the sinking IFB.

On arriving the scene of action, a boarding team was dispatched in the ship’s raft to ascertain the extent of flooding/ damage. Subsequently the distressed fishing trawler was secured alongside the ship and ship’s damage control team embarked them to render support. 02 submersible pumps and 01 Diesel Driven pump were put to task for de-flooding the engine room. Post removal of sea water, the hole leading to the sea water ingress was plugged using damage control stores. During this time, the ship’s Medical Assistant examined crew members for any injury/ trauma and provided medical support.

The boat was handed over to another IFB Al Madina at 0600 hours for onward passage to Okha under tow.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle