IIM-A inaugurates new ePGP programme

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) virtually inaugurated its 2-year e-mode post graduate diploma programme. Participants in any city can pursue this programme which has the flexibility of completing in three years.

Hughes Education India Ltd.is technology partner of this programme. The sessions for this programme will be conducted by IIMA faculty from the Hughes studio here. The programme is for working professionals and entrepreneurs having a minimum full time experience of three years. The campus module of the ePGP 2017-19 is scheduled to begin on Oct.2.

The first batch of ePGP has 53 participants who will pursue this course from 13 cities across the country. 79% of the first batch holds BE/B. Tech. Degree and majority belongs to IT Services, Oil and Gas, Healthcare and Financial services sectors. 30% percent of the participants have 3-5 year work experience, 21 percent have 6-10 year work experience and 24.5% candidates have 11-15 year work expe rie nce. The 2017-19 ePGP batch has 51 male candidates and 2 female candidates. The candidates have been selected from a vast pool of applicants through rigorous selection criteria.

For the next batch of ePGP starting from May 2018, IIMA will be considering CAT/GMAT scores, so all interested participants are advised to register for CAT 2017.

The programme was inaugurated by outgoing director Prof. Ashish Nanda.

