IIM-A needs to focus more on research and faculty: Nanda

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) needs to focus more on research, Director Ashsih Nanda said. The outgoing director who served the institute for four years described his tenure as satisfactory but believes that much more is to be done.

Nanda, IIM-A alumus, who came from Harvard and will return there has a word of advice “Flow with the river, don’t climb the mountain. You will be tired and alone at the top but with river you will flow easily”. He said that he had a sad and sweet feeling leaving the institute. His message is “do what you love and love what you do”.

Speaking to media on his last day on Friday Prof. Nanda said that IIM-A needs to make its presence felt in area of research specially at international level. More international exposure is needed for students and it can be achieved through joint exchange programmes.

One more issue that the institute needs to focus is faculty. He said that IIM needs to increase faculty significantly. He said that when he joined four years back there were 84 academicians. Now there are 96 of which 32 joined during his tenure. Prof. Nanda said that the institute has made changes and performance linked rewards has helped development of faculty.

With increasing programmes IIM needs more best quality faculty. “My motto was connect, nurture and growth. And I have been successful “, he added. There has been much diversity in students background and this has helped improve learning.

Connect with alumni has increased and alumni has contributed significantly in the development of the institute.

