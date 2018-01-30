IIMA ranking slips down

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The global ranking of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has slipped down to 31st position from 29.th This is the third consecutive year when the ranking has come down. The ranking was announced by Financial Times London.

However, the global ranking of two Indian B-Schools Bangalore and Calcutta improved. IIMB has improved from 49th position to 35th and IIM from 95th to 78th.

IIMA was in 24th position in 2014 and slipped to 29th position in 2018. The reason for the fall in the ranking of IIMA is its poor show in alumni progress category while in two other categories it has done well.

