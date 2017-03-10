IIMA seeks contribution for restoration of its heritage buildings

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has invited corporates and its alumni to contribute to the conservation and restoration of the Louis Kahn Campus buildings. The campus was designed and built five decades ago by the American architect Louis Kahn.

About Rs 130 crore is required for maintenance and renovation of the buildings. Students from the 1992 and 1995 batches have contributed up to 10 crores for the project while Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) contributing Rs 20 crore for the same.

“It was a small gesture from the batch reflecting our collective recognition of the fact that we all owe a significant part of our careers, lives and relationships to the Institute and no amount of financial contributions can really pay back the emotional debt which we owe to the Institute,” the 1995 batch coordinator Rahul Phondke said.

A press release by IIM-A mentions that this restoration is supported by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the Companies Act 2013 under “protection of national heritage, art and culture, including restoration of sights of historical importance as well as promoting education.”

The renovations include a TCS-IIMA partnership for upgrading Vikram Sarabhai Library at IIMA, improvement of Dorm D1 and classrooms 3 and 4 with Rs 2.5 crore each.

“I am touched by these gestures and thankful to our Alumni for the love and care that they have for the Institute. Our institute has taken a more challenging route of conserving and restoring the building (damaged with time and due to earthquakes) rather than doing a patchwork,” IIMA Director Ashish Nanda said.

Susan Macdonald, Head – Buildings and Sites, the Getty Conservation Institute added, “After some 50 years, Louis Kahn’s magnificent IIM complex still has the ability to inspire and move the human spirit. Inevitably, it is now suffering many of the conservation challenges typical of many great architectural works of the modern era. It is to be commended that IIM has commenced a careful and thorough programme of work that seeks to understand these challenges and develop conservation approaches to sustain Kahn’s great work over the next 50 years.”

