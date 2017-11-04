IIMT ties up with Citi of Oxford College UK

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad based International Institute of Management & Technical Studies (IIMT Studies), has signed up with Citi of Oxford College UK to further improve and intensify its online courses.

With 10000 plus students in last 9 years from 40 countries, IIMT Studies offers 50 plus distance learning courses for working professionals to help them upgrade their academic qualification, through industry oriented courses .

Both these institutes, will have an initial affiliation for some key academic courses and specially designed Joint Certification Programs and subsequently both of them may go ahead with few more programs.

Manoj R Thakkar, Founding Director of IIMT Studies said that the institute focused on the requirement of the industry and its courses were designed from that point of view. In reply to a question, he said that the Institute had not gone for recognition from UGC or AITEC as it made institute follow old course while the industry needed manpower with updated information.

In last two years IIMT Studies has won ASSOCHAM National Award of The Best Institute in Academy – Industry Interface and Also ABP – Indian Education Congress Award for The Best Distance Learning Institute and The Best Institute for Academy- Industry interface , thanks to it’s industry oriented course curriculum , designed by the Advisory Board Members comprising of top notch professionals of renowned industries.

With this affiliation, on 4 th November 2017 , IIMT Studies plans to expand it’s horizons in an unexplored global market , apart from it’s presence in 40 countries as on today and with this MOU, Industrial training Institute Vadagam, may be the only ITI in Gujarat to have some technical association with an academic institute of UK, under the management of IIMT Studies, Thakkar said.

