In-Charge DGP appointment challenged in High Court

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Gujarat does not have full time Director General of Police since April last year. Even the appointment of in-charge DGP’s has been surrounded by controversies. The issue has now reached Gujarat High Court through a Public Interest Litigation. The Court has sought reply from Gujarat government.

The petitioner himself a former IPS says that an in-charge DGP makes him vulnerable to political machinations and pressure and thereby weakens the police administration and functioning, he says . Appointment of a regular, full-time DGP is the first prescription of the rule of law,” the PIL said

A division bench of Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy and Justice V M Pancholi asked the government pleader to seek instruction on the petition challenging non-appointment of a regular DGP in Gujarat, which, it said, “is contrary to the provisions of the existing laws”.

The story of appointments of DGPs has interesting turns and twists. O April 15, 2016 months before his retirement DGP PC Thakur was transferred. P P Pandey of infamous Ishrat Jahan encounter case was appointed in-charge DGP. When the issue of PP Pandey was raised, government took a stand that he was not a full time DGP meaning he was not DGP!

A petition in the Supreme Court by former DGP Julio Ribeiro had led to the state government revoke the appointment of in-charge DGP Pandey following which Geeta Johri was appointed in April this year. This first woman DGP of Gujarat is also in-charge DGP.

It said that the Bombay Police (Gujarat Amendment) Act, 2007, makes it mandatory for Gujarat to appoint a regular full-time police chief with a minimum tenure of two years. “Non-compliance with the provisions of the Act is impermissible, especially when officers, of required seniority, to officiate at this post are available,” it said.

Gujarat has growing tendency to have in-charge DGPs. A K Bharghav retired as in-charge DGP after serving for one year in 2004. Chitranjan Singh was incharge DGP for two years from 2010 to 2012.

The petition will come up for further hearing on October 10.

.For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle