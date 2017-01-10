India should invest more in science: Nobel Laureate

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Like most of scientists , Noble Laureate Venkatraman Ramkrishnan says that though India has great potential it is not making adequate investment in the field of science. Ramkrishnan who is here to attend special programme of Nobel Laureates at the Gujarat Vibrant Summit 2017 was delivering Vikram Sarabhai Memorial lecture on “Science and Technology in a changing World”.

He blamed political interference for the plight of India saying that China and Singapore were much ahead of India. He said that India was not even in first ten countries when science was concerned. Referring to poor investment in science in India, he said that this resulted in very poor private investment in R&D. In other countries government investment promoted private investment in the ratio of 2to 1 he said.

To come to top in the field of science require sustained and substantial commitment for a period of 50 years. To succeed in today’s world requires science and technology driven economy.

Later in interaction with audience he said that he wanted to see corruption free and hygienically clean India.

