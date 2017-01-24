Inquiry into stampede during King Khan’s rail journey

Gujarat Global News Network, Vadodara

The Railways Minister has ordered inquiry into the stampede incident at Vadodara Railway station on Monday in which one person died. The stampede occurred as thousands of people had gathered to catch a glimpse of bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan who was travelling in train to promote his film.

In this incident Farid khan Pathan, former councilor from Macchipeeth area suffered suffocation and breathlessness in the crowd. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The minister on Tuesday tweeted that he had directed DG Railway Police Force to investigate the matter and take stern action against any lapse.

Shahrukh took August Kranti Rajdhani express from Mumbai to Delhi as a part of promotional activities of his movie ‘Raees’ but when he arrived at the Vadodara station at around 10:30 pm on Monday night at number six platform and halted for 10 minutes, Shahrukh’s fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of their favourite star. In the commotion that ensued, one fan was killed and two policemen were injured. Police also resorted to lathi charge.

According to the railway police, when the train halted, Shahrukh fans swarmed the platform to get the glimpse of the actor but when the train left, the crowds rushed towards the exit, that caused stampede.

The actor expressed grief over the death of Farid Khan and offered all help to the family.

