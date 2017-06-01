Instant soup can land you in soup

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Those who love to have instant soup are unaware about health hazards it causes. These soups have high level of salt and sugar and the colour content in them can cause damage to liver and kidneys. What is more shocking that these levels have been increasing in last seven years and the companies producing such soups do not seem to be bothered about making these soups healthy.

These facts have been revealed by Consumer Education and Research Centre (CERC) which conducted tests in laboratory. CERC tested nine brands of instant soups. The findings revealed that many brands had high salt (sodium) and sugar content. The centre had tested packaged soups in 2010 and 2013 as well. There seems to be no improvement with respect to formulation over the last seven years.

The key findings released by CERC shows that in Mixed vegetable soup Ching’s had the highest amount of sodium per serving (787 mg) followed by Reliance and Knorr. Ching’s also had the highest amount of sugar per serving (3.5 g) followed by Reliance and Knorr.

In Tomato soup Reliance had the highest amount of sodium per serving (696 mg) followed by Ching’s and Knorr. Ching’s had the highest amount of sugar per serving (6.48 g) followed by Knorr and Reliance.

In Sweet corn soup Ching’s had the highest amount of sodium per serving (659 mg) followed by Knorr and Reliance. Ching’s also had the highest amount of sugar per serving (4.1 g) followed by Knorr and Reliance.

The Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) is a maximum of 2400mg of sodium. At 659 mg, one serving of Ching’s Secret Mix Veg. Instant Soup contains nearly one-third the RDA! The Food Standard Agency (FSA) of UK has set a target of an average 600 mg in a single serving of soup for manufacturers. By this guideline, four of the nine brands exceed the limit.

The RDA for sugar as per the latest norms of the World Health Organization (WHO) is 25g (six teaspoons). At 4.1 g, one serving Ching’s Secret Tomato Instant contains more than 25% of the RDA!

Excess sodium is bad for health as it can cause high blood pressure which triples the risk of heart disease and stroke. Sugar is the leading contributor to obesity and increases the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer. The soups also have thickening agents like corn flour and maltodextrin – Corn flour increases blood sugar and leads to fat deposition. Maltodextrin can cause weight gain andflatulence. Colouring agents (masked as flavour enhancers) – Some are toxic and damage the kidneys and liver. Yeast extract – It increases the bad bacteria in the body and causes acidic conditions. MSG (monosodium glutamate) – It is known to trigger headaches, rapid heart rate, chest pain and cause nausea. Sulphites – This preservative can cause rashes and itching, restricted breathing and even asthmatic attacks.

According to CERC release the centre shared the results on the basis of mg/100g of the product (for sodium) and g/100g of the product (for sugar) with the manufacturers. They responded asking us to send them the results based on serving size, which we did. Subsequently, there was no response from them till the time of going to press.

As per its findings CERC has released best Buys in the three categories were decided on the basis of Overall Score and Price. In the mixed veg. soup category, Knorr Classic Mixed Veg. Soup is our best buy. Though it is much costlier than the other two brands, it is way ahead in the score. In the other two categories, the Reliance variants – Reliance Healthy Life Farm Tomato and Reliance Healthy Life Golden Sweet Corn are our best buys as they score better and are also less in price.

