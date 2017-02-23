Israel focuses on Indian tourists

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Encourage by double digit increase in number of Indian visitors last year, Israel has set its eyes on Indian tourist. In less than six months Israel Ministry of Tourism has organized two road shows in India. In the first round in August last year, Israel Ministry of Tourism had road show in Indian metros while the road show this month has B cities on agenda.

Israel recorded a growth of 13% in 2016 over the previous year with 44,672 Indian tourists visiting the destination and is hoping to maintain its double digit growth figures in 2017 as well, says Hassan Madah, Director of the Israel Ministry of Tourism. He was in Ahmedabad for a road show conducted in a networking workshop format. It was a meeting of tour operators of Israel with operators of Ahmedabad.

In his media interaction he said that most of the tourists from India were for business trips in the areas like agritech and diamond. The mission is to bring leisure tourists on the strength of relations developed by business tourists. Recently some religious events were held by Indian organizations in Israel which showed interest of Indians in Israel.

Judah Samuel, Director of Marketing –India, who accompanying Hassan Madah is quite confident of steep rise in tourist flow from India. Air India is planning to introduce flight from India to Israel which is bound to increase number of tourists. Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Israel this year and he will be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Such even will increase awareness of Indians about Israel and thus tourist traffic.

