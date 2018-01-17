Israel’s start-up environment to encourage Indian youth: Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu today dedicated to the nation, the iCREATE facility located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. iCreate is an independent Centre created with the objective of facilitating entrepreneurship through a blend of creativity, innovation, engineering, product design and leveraging emerging technologies to deal with major issues such as food security, water, connectivity, cybersecurity, IT and electronics, energy, bio-medical equipment and devices etc.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said that innovation has a key role to play in bringing the people of India and Israel, closer to each other. He said the entire world has taken note of the technological prowess and creativity of Israel.

He said the youth of India has energy and enthusiasm. What the youth needs is a bit of encouragement and institutional support, he added.

“When I launched iCreate a few years ago, I said I want to link it with Israel. My motive was that this institution and our youth is benefited by Israel’s experience and their start-up environment,” PM Modi said. “The technology and creativity of Israel influence the world. Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, not size of the nation, takes the country forward.”

Modi said, “When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. From that time on, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here and now we are inaugurating this foundation,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is working to make the entire system innovation-friendly, so that intent can generate ideas; ideas lead to innovation; and innovation helps create a New India.

Netanyahu said “PM Modi and I are both very young and both very optimistic. We are young

“I am delighted to be here. The world knows about iPads and iPods, there is one more ‘i’ that the world needs to know about, that is iCreate”, Netanyahu added.

The two leaders visited various stalls that highlighted technologies and innovations across diverse fields.

